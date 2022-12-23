RNC Capital Management LLC Buys 249,222 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

RNC Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,179,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249,222 shares during the period. Altria Group makes up approximately 3.0% of RNC Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. RNC Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Altria Group worth $47,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at $710,000. 55I LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter worth about $336,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter worth about $385,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $45.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $82.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.64. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.35 and a 12-month high of $57.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.55 and its 200-day moving average is $44.59.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a net margin of 18.61% and a negative return on equity of 345.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 146.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group lowered shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Altria Group to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.64.

About Altria Group

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

