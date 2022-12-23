RNC Capital Management LLC Buys 249,222 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

RNC Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,179,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249,222 shares during the period. Altria Group makes up approximately 3.0% of RNC Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. RNC Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Altria Group worth $47,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at $710,000. 55I LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter worth about $336,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter worth about $385,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $45.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $82.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.64. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.35 and a 12-month high of $57.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.55 and its 200-day moving average is $44.59.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 146.30%.
MO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group lowered shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Altria Group to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.64.
Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.
