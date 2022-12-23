RNC Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

RNC Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $6,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of Eaton by 0.8% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 3.4% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.6% during the third quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 2.0% during the second quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 4,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton Stock Down 1.3 %

ETN opened at $156.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $62.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $155.76 and its 200 day moving average is $144.22. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $122.50 and a fifty-two week high of $173.68.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com lowered Eaton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Eaton from $160.00 to $176.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eaton news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total value of $4,273,742.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,381,684.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eaton Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.