RNC Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

RNC Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 46.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 174,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 151,875 shares during the quarter. Travelers Companies makes up about 1.7% of RNC Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. RNC Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Travelers Companies worth $26,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.3% during the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 11,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $45,288,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,288,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Olivo sold 13,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $2,422,202.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,683,546.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,485 shares of company stock worth $14,105,670. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Travelers Companies Price Performance

A number of brokerages have commented on TRV. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $164.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.33.

Travelers Companies stock opened at $187.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $43.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $182.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.10. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.65 and a 12-month high of $191.16.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 27.19%.

Travelers Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.