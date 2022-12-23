RNC Capital Management LLC Has $1.19 Million Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

RNC Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,277,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,875,816,000 after buying an additional 349,470 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,563,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,637,484,000 after buying an additional 589,293 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,152,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,163,834,000 after buying an additional 195,172 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 21.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,413,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,116,282,000 after buying an additional 2,373,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,951,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $781,263,000 after buying an additional 110,218 shares in the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total value of $452,316.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,277,340.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 0.3 %

PNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Wolfe Research raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $164.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $191.00 to $171.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.84.

NYSE PNC opened at $154.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $158.42 and its 200-day moving average is $159.85. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $143.52 and a one year high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 26.96%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.25%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

