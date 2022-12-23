RNC Capital Management LLC Has $40.71 Million Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,377 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin comprises approximately 2.6% of RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $40,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Schubert & Co raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 53.8% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 41.8% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $513.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $506.00 to $542.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $477.86.

In related news, Director John Donovan purchased 568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $441.43 per share, with a total value of $250,732.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,448.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LMT opened at $479.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $473.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $437.03. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $343.78 and a one year high of $498.95. The company has a market capitalization of $125.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.60 by $0.27. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 65.16% and a net margin of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $16.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 55.10%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

