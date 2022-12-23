RNC Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,225 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

RNC Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after buying an additional 3,957 shares during the period. Robinson Value Management Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 4,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 191,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,763,000 after purchasing an additional 13,794 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,215,000 after purchasing an additional 32,591 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 203,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,316,000 after purchasing an additional 55,821 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $150.33 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $134.09 and a one year high of $171.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $151.40 and its 200 day moving average is $149.69.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

