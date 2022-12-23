RNC Capital Management LLC Sells 5,060 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

RNC Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,060 shares during the quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,450,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,590,257,000 after acquiring an additional 6,251,912 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,922,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,432,442,000 after purchasing an additional 509,174 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,124,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $836,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,280 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 102.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,805,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $487,739,000 after buying an additional 3,952,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,561,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $410,045,000 after buying an additional 741,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of EFA stock opened at $65.66 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.57. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $54.61 and a one year high of $80.04.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

