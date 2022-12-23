RNC Capital Management LLC Sells 605 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

RNC Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,012 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 605 shares during the quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Insight Inv LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth $30,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 28.7% during the third quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 560 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 148.4% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 477 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on ABT. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Mizuho began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 0.1 %

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total transaction of $4,873,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,873,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,891,310. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total transaction of $4,873,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,873,500 shares in the company, valued at $669,891,310. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total value of $1,235,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,569,955.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $108.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $188.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $93.25 and a 12 month high of $142.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.34.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 17.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 42.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Articles

