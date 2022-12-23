RNC Capital Management LLC Trims Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

RNC Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,393 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $3,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GIS. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in General Mills during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in General Mills in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in General Mills in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com lowered General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on General Mills from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

General Mills Stock Performance

In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 8,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $711,924.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,124,774. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 8,682 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $711,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,124,774. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 32,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $2,585,177.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,121,622.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 95,725 shares of company stock valued at $7,690,676. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GIS opened at $85.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.29. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.67 and a fifty-two week high of $88.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.58.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 45.09%.

About General Mills

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.