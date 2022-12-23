Robert W. Baird Lowers Generac (NYSE:GNRC) to Neutral

Robert W. Baird cut shares of Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Robert W. Baird currently has $119.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $122.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Generac from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Generac from $406.00 to $346.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Generac from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Generac from a hold rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Generac from $179.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $230.65.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $89.79 on Tuesday. Generac has a 52-week low of $86.29 and a 52-week high of $357.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.44.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 10.29%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Generac will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.90, for a total value of $899,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 600,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,115,402.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Robert D. Dixon purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $97.27 per share, for a total transaction of $194,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,216.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.90, for a total value of $899,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 600,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,115,402.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the third quarter worth about $220,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Generac during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Values First Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Generac by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 3,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its position in Generac by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 4,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Generac by 42.3% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 37,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,674,000 after acquiring an additional 11,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

