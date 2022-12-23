Rocket Pool (RPL) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $319,560.10

Rocket Pool (RPL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 23rd. One Rocket Pool token can now be bought for about $19.81 or 0.00117597 BTC on major exchanges. Rocket Pool has a total market cap of $377.17 million and $319,560.10 worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Rocket Pool has traded down 1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $849.23 or 0.05039298 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.12 or 0.00499136 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,983.87 or 0.29574072 BTC.

Rocket Pool was first traded on September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 18,970,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,042,008 tokens. The official website for Rocket Pool is www.rocketpool.net. Rocket Pool’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “RocketPool is an Ethereum-based Proof of Stake pool built to be compatible with Casper, the new consensus protocol due in 2018. It acts as a decentralized platform that provides the users, individuals or organizations, with tools to earn interest on their Ethereum. At the RocketPool, users can use 3d full party API for businesses that want to feature a Proof of Stake service.The RocketPool token (RPL) is a protocol token that was created to be a tool on distributed staking network. RPL token is Ethereum-based and it works with an automatic adjustment between reporting intervals mechanism in which Smart nodes on the RocketPool network report their status and server load every 15 minutes.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Pool should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rocket Pool using one of the exchanges listed above.

