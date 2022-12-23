RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) Price Hits $16,806.94

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $16,806.94 or 0.99970220 BTC on major exchanges. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a total market cap of $57.40 million and approximately $26,004.88 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,811.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66.27 or 0.00394187 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00022439 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $146.01 or 0.00868507 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00097576 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $101.53 or 0.00603944 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005960 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.51 or 0.00264748 BTC.

About RSK Smart Bitcoin

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CRYPTO:RBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 3,415 coins. The official website for RSK Smart Bitcoin is rsk.co. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @rsksmart.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate RBTC through the process of mining. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a current supply of 20,999,763.5577 with 3,415.2241164 in circulation. The last known price of RSK Smart Bitcoin is 16,863.42518444 USD and is down -0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $22,478.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rsk.co.”

