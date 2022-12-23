Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) Given New C$33.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Russel Metals from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$37.50 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Russel Metals Stock Performance

Shares of RUSMF stock opened at $20.61 on Monday. Russel Metals has a twelve month low of $17.67 and a twelve month high of $28.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.82.

Russel Metals Company Profile

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

