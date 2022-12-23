Safe Price Up 16.9% This Week (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. Safe has a market cap of $170.11 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Safe has traded up 16.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Safe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $8.16 or 0.00048445 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.36 or 0.00114870 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.24 or 0.00197205 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00006031 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00053474 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000326 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Safe Profile

Safe is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 20,835,499.35 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 6.68769796 USD and is up 8.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

