Safe Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $178,438.39 (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. One Safe coin can currently be purchased for about $7.51 or 0.00044594 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Safe has traded 5.6% higher against the dollar. Safe has a total market cap of $156.55 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Safe alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.48 or 0.00115638 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.65 or 0.00199738 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005984 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00053428 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000329 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Safe Profile

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 20,835,499.35 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 6.19484839 USD and is down -4.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.