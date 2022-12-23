Saga (LON:SAGA) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $95.40

Saga plc (LON:SAGA – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 95.40 ($1.16) and traded as high as GBX 122.57 ($1.49). Saga shares last traded at GBX 122.40 ($1.49), with a volume of 406,419 shares changing hands.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Saga from GBX 155 ($1.88) to GBX 92 ($1.12) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th.
Saga Trading Up 2.1 %
The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 96.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 136.76. The stock has a market capitalization of £176.12 million and a P/E ratio of -6.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 242.45.
About Saga
Saga plc provides general insurance, package and cruise holidays, and personal finance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: Insurance, Travel, and Other Businesses and Central Costs. It offers car, home, health, travel, landlord, boat, motorhome, caravan, pet, personal accident, breakdown cover, building, content, renter, holiday, and holiday home insurance.
