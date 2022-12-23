Saga (LON:SAGA) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $95.40

Saga plc (LON:SAGA – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 95.40 ($1.16) and traded as high as GBX 122.57 ($1.49). Saga shares last traded at GBX 122.40 ($1.49), with a volume of 406,419 shares changing hands.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Saga from GBX 155 ($1.88) to GBX 92 ($1.12) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 96.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 136.76. The stock has a market capitalization of £176.12 million and a P/E ratio of -6.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 242.45.

In related news, insider Gemma Godfrey bought 12,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 80 ($0.97) per share, for a total transaction of £9,950.40 ($12,087.46). In other Saga news, insider Gemma Godfrey acquired 12,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 80 ($0.97) per share, for a total transaction of £9,950.40 ($12,087.46). Also, insider Peter Bazalgette acquired 212,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 94 ($1.14) per share, with a total value of £199,514.06 ($242,364.02).

Saga plc provides general insurance, package and cruise holidays, and personal finance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: Insurance, Travel, and Other Businesses and Central Costs. It offers car, home, health, travel, landlord, boat, motorhome, caravan, pet, personal accident, breakdown cover, building, content, renter, holiday, and holiday home insurance.

