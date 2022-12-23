Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,786 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $7,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its stake in Salesforce by 1.1% in the second quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 32,360 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,341,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 40.3% in the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 1,014.8% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 32,386 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,345,000 after purchasing an additional 29,481 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 41.2% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 6.6% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,736 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $200.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $180.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.85.

In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $89,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,049,037. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $89,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,049,037. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total transaction of $7,684,183.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,155 shares in the company, valued at $15,525,489.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 183,910 shares of company stock worth $27,972,566 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CRM stock traded down $0.78 on Friday, hitting $128.41. The stock had a trading volume of 102,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,196,123. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 461.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $147.00 and its 200-day moving average is $160.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.34 and a 52-week high of $260.78.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.19. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

