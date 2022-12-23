Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $25.31

Salzgitter AG (ETR:SZG – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €25.31 ($26.93) and traded as high as €28.54 ($30.36). Salzgitter shares last traded at €28.44 ($30.26), with a volume of 75,469 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.00 ($23.40) price objective on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Monday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €18.60 ($19.79) price objective on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €34.00 ($36.17) price objective on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($47.87) price objective on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a €25.00 ($26.60) target price on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Monday, November 14th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is €26.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is €25.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.47.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

