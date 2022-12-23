Santos (OTCMKTS:STOSF) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.03

Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:STOSF – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.03 and traded as low as $4.90. Santos shares last traded at $4.90, with a volume of 600 shares traded.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.02.
Santos Limited explores for, develops, produces, transports, and markets hydrocarbons for homes and businesses in Australia and the Asia Pacific. Its five principal assets are located in the Cooper Basin, Queensland and NSW, Papua New Guinea, Northern Australia and Timor-Leste, and Western Australia.
