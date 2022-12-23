SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Bought by YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,318 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 27,895 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in SAP by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,577 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in SAP by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 21,826 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,980,000 after buying an additional 7,416 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of SAP by 24.8% in the second quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 10,622 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SAP in the second quarter worth approximately $155,000. 5.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SAP shares. StockNews.com raised shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays upgraded SAP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on SAP from €122.00 ($129.79) to €115.00 ($122.34) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of SAP from €95.00 ($101.06) to €100.00 ($106.38) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.73.

SAP stock opened at $103.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $122.65 billion, a PE ratio of 34.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.13. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $78.22 and a twelve month high of $141.68.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 10.71%. On average, research analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

