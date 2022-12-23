Sapphire Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $15.98 Million (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 23rd. Sapphire has a total market cap of $15.98 million and $1,528.93 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Sapphire has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Sapphire coin can currently be bought for about $0.0177 or 0.00000105 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,219.73 or 0.07237407 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001544 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00031166 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00069951 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00052961 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001010 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00008017 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00021705 BTC.

About Sapphire

Sapphire is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 924,196,659 coins and its circulating supply is 904,050,141 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com.

Buying and Selling Sapphire

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

