Sapphire (SAPP) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $9,350.35

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 22nd. One Sapphire coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0188 or 0.00000111 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sapphire has a market cap of $17.00 million and approximately $9,350.35 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Sapphire has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,226.31 or 0.07267078 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001544 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00031897 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00070335 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00053548 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001026 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00008000 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00022272 BTC.

Sapphire Profile

Sapphire is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 924,196,659 coins and its circulating supply is 904,050,141 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com.

Sapphire Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

