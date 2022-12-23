Sapphire Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $16.11 Million (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 23rd. One Sapphire coin can currently be purchased for $0.0178 or 0.00000106 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Sapphire has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. Sapphire has a market capitalization of $16.11 million and $1,613.22 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,221.78 or 0.07253735 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001534 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00031547 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00070022 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00053273 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001013 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00008019 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00022177 BTC.

Sapphire Coin Profile

SAPP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 924,196,659 coins and its circulating supply is 904,050,141 coins. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Sapphire Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

