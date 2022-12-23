Sarasin & Partners LLP Buys 25,000 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 71.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $4,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 90.6% in the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 9,254 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 14,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Shares of ADM stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.93. 7,786 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,760,441. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $64.73 and a 52-week high of $98.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.84.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.44. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The company had revenue of $24.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 22.07%.

Insider Activity at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In related news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total value of $2,531,512.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 284,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,538,293.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total value of $2,531,512.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 284,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,538,293.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $28,014,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,551,185.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 352,396 shares of company stock worth $32,972,495. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADM. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.18.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

