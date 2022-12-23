Sarasin & Partners LLP Decreases Stock Holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Sarasin & Partners LLP lessened its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 311,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,798 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP owned approximately 0.09% of Fomento Económico Mexicano worth $19,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC raised its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 6,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 291,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 2nd quarter valued at $583,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FMX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $95.60 to $109.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday. UBS Group raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.53.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE FMX traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.27. 4,074 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,624. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $28.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.93. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $58.73 and a 1 year high of $84.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.87 and a 200 day moving average of $68.10.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.22). Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 4.56%. The company had revenue of $8.49 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a $0.847 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.09%.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Profile

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

Featured Articles

