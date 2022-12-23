Sarasin & Partners LLP Decreases Stock Position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Sarasin & Partners LLP cut its position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,536,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,874 shares during the quarter. Service Co. International accounts for 2.0% of Sarasin & Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Sarasin & Partners LLP owned 1.61% of Service Co. International worth $146,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 14.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 34.5% in the third quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 20,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 20.0% in the third quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 9.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, R.P. Boggs & Co. boosted its stake in Service Co. International by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. R.P. Boggs & Co. now owns 101,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,854,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares during the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SCI traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.88. 2,982 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 825,252. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.78. Service Co. International has a 12 month low of $56.85 and a 12 month high of $75.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $977.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.87 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 36.22%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Service Co. International announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is a boost from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is 25.96%.

In other Service Co. International news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 10,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total transaction of $700,709.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,914,879.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 10,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total value of $700,709.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 968,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,914,879.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan R. Buckwalter III sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total transaction of $1,432,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,315,834.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,005 shares of company stock valued at $2,604,736. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

