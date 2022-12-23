Sarasin & Partners LLP Has $126.19 Million Stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Sarasin & Partners LLP reduced its holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,678,081 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 135,887 shares during the quarter. Splunk comprises 1.7% of Sarasin & Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Sarasin & Partners LLP owned approximately 1.03% of Splunk worth $126,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPLK. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Splunk by 28.8% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,991 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Splunk by 18.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 262,399 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,995,000 after purchasing an additional 39,979 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its position in shares of Splunk by 11.3% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,610 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Splunk by 1.5% in the first quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 9,675 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 85.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Splunk alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SPLK shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Splunk in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Splunk in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Splunk from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Splunk to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Splunk from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.00.

Insider Transactions at Splunk

Splunk Stock Performance

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,000 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.13, for a total transaction of $88,130.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 122,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,835,847.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

SPLK traded down $1.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.56. 7,126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,923,582. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.24. Splunk Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.00 and a fifty-two week high of $150.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of -19.44 and a beta of 1.37.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The software company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.72. The company had revenue of $929.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.91 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 20.81% and a negative return on equity of 396.11%. Research analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Splunk

(Get Rating)

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.