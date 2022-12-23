Sarasin & Partners LLP Has $6.58 Million Position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,054 shares during the quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP owned about 0.13% of Kilroy Realty worth $6,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 18,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 28,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Kilroy Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 52,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

KRC stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.97. 1,043 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 866,214. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.81. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $37.98 and a 52-week high of $79.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is presently 111.92%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KRC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup cut Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Kilroy Realty to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Kilroy Realty from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.92.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, KRC) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

