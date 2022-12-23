Sarasin & Partners LLP Increases Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $8,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $157,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter worth $187,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.8% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter worth $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MAA. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $177.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $177.00 to $170.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.50.

Insider Transactions at Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

In other news, Director Monica Houle Mcgurk sold 921 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total transaction of $149,211.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 835 shares in the company, valued at $135,278.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAA traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $154.55. 1,106 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630,002. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.13 and a fifty-two week high of $231.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $156.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 92.25%.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

See Also

