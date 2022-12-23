Sarasin & Partners LLP Purchases 24,672 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 343,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,672 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Entegris were worth $28,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barings LLC purchased a new position in Entegris during the first quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 19.2% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 5.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 84,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,088,000 after buying an additional 4,510 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 1.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Entegris by 14.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 531,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000,000 after purchasing an additional 67,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.97. The company had a trading volume of 10,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,928,175. The company has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 31.93 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Entegris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.75 and a 1-year high of $142.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.38.

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.13). Entegris had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 25.30%. The company had revenue of $993.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. On average, analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.80%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Entegris from $104.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $120.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Entegris from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Entegris from $148.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entegris has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.00.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

