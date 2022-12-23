Sarasin & Partners LLP Purchases 729,316 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,215,039 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 729,316 shares during the period. International Flavors & Fragrances accounts for about 2.8% of Sarasin & Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $201,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IFF. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,791 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,524 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 309,732 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,677,000 after acquiring an additional 3,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,038 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,643,000 after acquiring an additional 12,325 shares in the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IFF stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.97. 946 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,940,999. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.38. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.14 and a 52-week high of $151.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.06. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 13.91% and a positive return on equity of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -47.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Societe Generale lowered their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $159.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.63.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

