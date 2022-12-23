Sarasin & Partners LLP Sells 2,542 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Sarasin & Partners LLP cut its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,660 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,542 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP owned 0.08% of BlackRock worth $65,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. ACG Wealth bought a new position in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in BlackRock in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 77.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total transaction of $10,009,468.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 549,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,500,654.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total transaction of $3,054,969.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,433,997.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total transaction of $10,009,468.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,500,654.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,860 shares of company stock valued at $44,060,191. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Trading Down 0.2 %

BlackRock stock traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $701.62. The stock had a trading volume of 3,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,579. The stock has a market cap of $105.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.30. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $503.12 and a 52 week high of $929.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $684.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $654.62.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.70 by $1.85. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.95 EPS. Analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 53.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $642.00 to $846.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $712.21.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

