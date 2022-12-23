Sarasin & Partners LLP Takes Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Sarasin & Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 76,906 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,596,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 3.6% during the second quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 570 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 7.4% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 292 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1.9% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 2.1% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of PANW traded down $1.41 on Friday, reaching $141.74. 23,676 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,346,838. The firm has a market cap of $42.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -286.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.10. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.07 and a 12 month high of $213.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $162.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 5.02% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PANW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $209.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $183.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.92.

Insider Activity

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director James J. Goetz sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total value of $16,476,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 207,290 shares in the company, valued at $34,153,100.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.45, for a total value of $6,064,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,943,436 shares in the company, valued at $327,371,794.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James J. Goetz sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total value of $16,476,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 207,290 shares in the company, valued at $34,153,100.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 379,977 shares of company stock worth $63,892,566. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

