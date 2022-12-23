Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Shares Sold by Janiczek Wealth Management LLC

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,132 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNDR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Schneider National by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 134,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 30,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 4,317 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 169.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 226,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,763,000 after buying an additional 142,213 shares during the period. 27.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SNDR shares. UBS Group upgraded Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Schneider National from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Schneider National from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Schneider National in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Schneider National from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.86.

Schneider National Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SNDR opened at $23.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Schneider National, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.26 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.04.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. Schneider National had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 7.28%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Schneider National, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Schneider National Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schneider National

In other Schneider National news, insider Shaleen Devgun sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 134,497 shares in the company, valued at $3,362,425. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 32.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Schneider National Profile

(Get Rating)

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers standard long-haul and regional shipping services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as cross dock and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

Further Reading

