Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Sold by Compass Ion Advisors LLC

Compass Ion Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 653,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,889 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for 8.7% of Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Compass Ion Advisors LLC owned about 0.33% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $31,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 16.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,335,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809,484 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,440,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,089,000 after acquiring an additional 74,249 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 38.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,876,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,482,000 after acquiring an additional 801,560 shares in the last quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,427.5% in the second quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 2,036,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 11.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,826,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,849,000 after acquiring an additional 193,077 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $48.36 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $47.87 and a 52-week high of $50.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.21 and a 200-day moving average of $48.65.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.