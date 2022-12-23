Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) is Access Financial Services Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Access Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,954 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 2.4% of Access Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Cowa LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177,351 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $129,076,000. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 26,463.4% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,704,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,625 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,898,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459,810 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,631.7% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,126,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,943 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $75.07 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.36. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $65.96 and a 12 month high of $82.47.

