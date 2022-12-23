Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY – Get Rating) fell 2.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.19 and last traded at $2.19. 8,520 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 32,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.25.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SCRYY. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Scor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Scor from €24.00 ($25.53) to €26.00 ($27.66) in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Societe Generale lowered their target price on shares of Scor from €21.50 ($22.87) to €20.00 ($21.28) in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Scor from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Scor from €33.00 ($35.11) to €25.00 ($26.60) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Scor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.80.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 1.29.

Scor ( OTCMKTS:SCRYY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. Scor had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a negative return on equity of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Scor Se will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SCOR SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life reinsurance products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property, motors, casualty treaties, credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, marine and energy, engineering, agricultural risks, and property catastrophes; specialties insurance products, including business solutions, political and credit risks, cyber, and environmental impairment liability; and business ventures and partnerships.

