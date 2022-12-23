Scout Investments Inc. Acquires 310,396 Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 749,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 310,396 shares during the quarter. Agree Realty comprises about 1.1% of Scout Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $50,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADC. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,128,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $225,649,000 after acquiring an additional 979,274 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 858.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 838,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,341,000 after acquiring an additional 750,647 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 184.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 926,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,815,000 after acquiring an additional 601,073 shares in the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,342,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Agree Realty by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,313,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,195,000 after purchasing an additional 451,462 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Agree Realty news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.38 per share, with a total value of $785,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 268,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,188,086.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Agree Realty Stock Performance

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $68.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.41.

Shares of NYSE ADC traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.78. 5,970 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 994,937. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 38.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.81. Agree Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $61.62 and a 52-week high of $80.44.

Agree Realty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 157.38%.

Agree Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Further Reading

