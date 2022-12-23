Scout Investments Inc. Acquires 5,657 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 164.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,101 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,657 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of NVR worth $36,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in NVR by 425,338.8% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 340,351 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 340,271 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of NVR by 4.2% in the second quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 44,140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $176,743,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of NVR by 1.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,216 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $161,787,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NVR by 25.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 28,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,425,000 after buying an additional 5,778 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of NVR by 13.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,670 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,608,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares during the period. 82.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,487.78, for a total transaction of $1,121,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 405 shares in the company, valued at $1,817,550.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,487.78, for a total value of $1,121,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,817,550.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,200.00, for a total value of $2,024,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,526,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,067 shares of company stock worth $13,014,824 over the last ninety days. 10.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE NVR traded down $20.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4,654.00. The company had a trading volume of 186 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,953. The company has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.95. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3,576.01 and a 1 year high of $5,978.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4,412.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $4,273.51.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $118.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $126.50 by ($7.99). NVR had a return on equity of 54.40% and a net margin of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 463.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on NVR shares. StockNews.com upgraded NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,900.00 target price on shares of NVR in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on NVR from $4,800.00 to $5,120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on NVR from $4,310.00 to $5,000.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,780.00.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

