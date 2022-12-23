Scout Investments Inc. Acquires 97,250 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) by 946.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,250 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $23,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 656,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,086,000 after purchasing an additional 181,198 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 157.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 532,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,180,000 after buying an additional 325,503 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,740,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 385,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,443,000 after buying an additional 45,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 291,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,982,000 after buying an additional 54,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Price Performance

MTN stock traded down $2.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $239.64. 4,129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 498,543. The company has a 50-day moving average of $237.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.15. The company has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.16. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $201.91 and a twelve month high of $335.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Vail Resorts Announces Dividend

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported ($2.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.91) by $0.21. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The firm had revenue of $267.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.49) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.91 per share. This represents a $7.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is 89.57%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 6,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $1,784,217.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,703,332.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on MTN. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $273.00 to $228.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $383.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $286.00 to $283.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vail Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $282.43.

Vail Resorts Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

