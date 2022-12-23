Scout Investments Inc. Buys 69,538 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 382,192 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,538 shares during the quarter. Keysight Technologies makes up about 1.2% of Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Keysight Technologies worth $60,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KEYS. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 16.8% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,227 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 22.6% during the first quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the first quarter worth $295,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 179.1% during the first quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 6,341 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 4,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KEYS traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $168.85. The company had a trading volume of 8,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,419. The company has a market capitalization of $30.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.06. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.93 and a 1 year high of $209.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $172.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.15. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 20.74%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 2,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total transaction of $400,311.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at $4,425,800.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 2,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total transaction of $400,311.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at $4,425,800.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John Page sold 6,910 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.48, for a total value of $1,115,826.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,236,817.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,480 shares of company stock worth $4,724,731 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KEYS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on Keysight Technologies to $175.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $193.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.75.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

