Scout Investments Inc. Buys New Shares in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 254,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,865,000. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.11% of CrowdStrike as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 99.0% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 112.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike stock traded down $2.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $101.57. The stock had a trading volume of 37,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,678,050. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.91 and a beta of 1.06. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.87 and a 12-month high of $242.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $135.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.42.

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 51,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.36, for a total transaction of $5,476,433.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 930,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,862,407.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Denis Oleary sold 39,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $4,299,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,683. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 51,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.36, for a total transaction of $5,476,433.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 930,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,862,407.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of CrowdStrike from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $237.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $190.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.50.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

