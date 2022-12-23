Scout Investments Inc. Cuts Position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Scout Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 712,092 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 375,372 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.49% of Synovus Financial worth $26,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNV. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 7.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 15.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial in the first quarter valued at $240,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 10.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 5.6% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 10,363 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Insider Activity at Synovus Financial

In related news, EVP Allan E. Kamensky sold 663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total transaction of $29,039.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,942. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE SNV traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.50. 4,166 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,220,010. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.92 and its 200-day moving average is $39.46. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $34.15 and a 12-month high of $54.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $582.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.52 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 33.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synovus Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is currently 27.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on SNV. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Synovus Financial from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Synovus Financial to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Synovus Financial in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Synovus Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.30.

About Synovus Financial

(Get Rating)

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.