Scout Investments Inc. Has $27.58 Million Stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 94.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,623 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,659 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.14% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $27,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the second quarter worth $29,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the second quarter worth $31,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 407.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 93.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on MLM. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $395.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $409.00 to $399.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $407.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $386.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.30.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

Shares of MLM stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $335.95. 5,122 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,972. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $345.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $336.41. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $284.99 and a 52 week high of $446.46.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.74 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 13.59%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 19.66%.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Further Reading

