Scout Investments Inc. Invests $34.84 Million in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 103,754 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $34,839,000. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.18% of SVB Financial Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,346,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,550,675,000 after purchasing an additional 92,553 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,302,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,966,216,000 after acquiring an additional 154,048 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,932,895 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,640,808,000 after acquiring an additional 20,340 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,449,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,370,224,000 after purchasing an additional 535,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,431,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $960,423,000 after purchasing an additional 66,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

SVB Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $214.08. The stock had a trading volume of 3,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,652. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $232.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $342.63. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $198.10 and a fifty-two week high of $752.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $7.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.79 by $0.42. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 26.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SIVB. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on SVB Financial Group from $315.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. TheStreet cut SVB Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $274.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $385.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $411.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $367.09.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.