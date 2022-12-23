Scout Investments Inc. Purchases New Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 358,458 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $39,068,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HES. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hess by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,172,982 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,801,554,000 after buying an additional 3,340,817 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Hess by 71.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,041,471 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $745,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924,215 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Hess by 99.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,363,237 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $574,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669,913 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Hess by 61.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,946,839 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $524,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876,080 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in Hess by 70.8% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,680,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $286,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 53,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total value of $7,724,925.95. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 78,434 shares in the company, valued at $11,251,357.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 53,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total value of $7,724,925.95. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 78,434 shares in the company, valued at $11,251,357.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 37,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total value of $5,545,869.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,346,554.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HES. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Hess from $134.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho upped their target price on Hess from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Hess from $164.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Barclays upped their price target on Hess from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Hess in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.54.

Hess stock traded up $5.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $140.56. 13,017 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,635,614. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $139.22 and a 200 day moving average of $122.03. Hess Co. has a 1-year low of $72.38 and a 1-year high of $149.83. The company has a market capitalization of $43.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 1.58.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 17.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. Hess’s payout ratio is presently 24.96%.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

