Scout Investments Inc. Reduces Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Scout Investments Inc. reduced its stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,303,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 63,497 shares during the quarter. Brown & Brown makes up 1.6% of Scout Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $78,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BRO. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 4,559 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 39.4% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 86.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 460,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,310,000 after purchasing an additional 214,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 4.9% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 44,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BRO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.33.

Brown & Brown Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BRO traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.69. The company had a trading volume of 8,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,006. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.28. The stock has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 0.73. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.91 and a 1 year high of $74.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $927.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $943.59 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brown & Brown Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is a boost from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.81%.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.