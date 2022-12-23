Scout Investments Inc. Sells 4,374 Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Scout Investments Inc. lessened its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,887 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,374 shares during the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group makes up 1.0% of Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 1.23% of White Mountains Insurance Group worth $46,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WTM. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN grew its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 143.2% in the first quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 125,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $142,602,000 after purchasing an additional 73,901 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the first quarter worth $46,821,000. Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 198.0% in the second quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 44,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,259,000 after purchasing an additional 29,464 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 585.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,626,000 after purchasing an additional 25,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 88.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,931,000 after purchasing an additional 6,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

WTM stock traded up $17.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,399.78. The stock had a trading volume of 172 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,259. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $982.60 and a 1-year high of $1,435.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,355.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,310.87.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The insurance provider reported $8.50 earnings per share for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 67.76% and a return on equity of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $431.20 million for the quarter.

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: HG Global/BAM, Ark, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

