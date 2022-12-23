Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) Shares Gap Down to $9.02

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.02, but opened at $8.76. Sculptor Capital Management shares last traded at $8.88, with a volume of 810 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised Sculptor Capital Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $8.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

Sculptor Capital Management Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.61 and a 200 day moving average of $9.44.

Sculptor Capital Management Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. Sculptor Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1.90%.

In related news, major shareholder Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 42,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.70, for a total value of $29,737.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,904,186 shares in the company, valued at $6,232,930.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 330,687 shares of company stock worth $391,648. 27.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sculptor Capital Management

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sculptor Capital Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Sculptor Capital Management by 918.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,214 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Sculptor Capital Management by 746.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,388 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Sculptor Capital Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Sculptor Capital Management by 280.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 4,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.17% of the company’s stock.

About Sculptor Capital Management

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

Featured Stories

