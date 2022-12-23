Sector 10 (OTCMKTS:SECI) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.03

Sector 10, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECI – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.03 and traded as low as $0.00. Sector 10 shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 630 shares.

Sector 10 Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average is $0.03.

Sector 10 Company Profile



Sector 10, Inc, a development stage company, markets MRU – SRU product lines and various solutions related to mobile assets. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Bellevue, Washington.

See Also

